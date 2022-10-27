Market cap of H World Group Limited [HTHT] reaches 9.63B – now what?

H World Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.75%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Third Quarter of 2022.

COVID-19 update For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q3 2022 recovered to 90% of the 2019 level, thanks to pent-up leisure travelling demand in the summer holiday during July and August 2022, as well as gradual recovery of business travelling in late September 2022. Breaking down into each month, our RevPAR in July, August and September 2022 recovered to 90%, 89% and 90% of the 2019 levels, respectively. However, we remain cautious on the recovery path in Q4 2022 as we are seeing more sporadic resurgences of COVID in various provinces and cities in China recently.

Over the last 12 months, HTHT stock dropped by -33.51%. The one-year H World Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.77. The average equity rating for HTHT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.63 billion, with 310.87 million shares outstanding and 36.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, HTHT stock reached a trading volume of 3511011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on H World Group Limited [HTHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $45.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for H World Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for H World Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H World Group Limited is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

HTHT Stock Performance Analysis:

H World Group Limited [HTHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, HTHT shares dropped by -14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for H World Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.73, while it was recorded at 28.54 for the last single week of trading, and 35.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into H World Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and H World Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +11.76. H World Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.64.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, H World Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.86. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 313.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, H World Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of -$22,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.H World Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

HTHT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H World Group Limited go to 29.28%.

H World Group Limited [HTHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,525 million, or 47.50% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,591,449, which is approximately 0.17% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 14,979,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $454.93 million in HTHT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $420.37 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly -22.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in H World Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in H World Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 11,823,858 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 14,458,104 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 122,700,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,982,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,384,776 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,117,140 shares during the same period.