Market Analysts see Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] gained 0.75% or 0.15 points to close at $20.28 with a heavy trading volume of 4518798 shares. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

It opened the trading session at $20.19, the shares rose to $20.55 and dropped to $20.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STWD points out that the company has recorded -12.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, STWD reached to a volume of 4518798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $25.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for STWD stock

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.37, while it was recorded at 19.54 for the last single week of trading, and 22.85 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.32. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $3,374 million, or 47.30% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,875,284, which is approximately 1.683% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 24,451,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.87 million in STWD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $369.48 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 34,321,882 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 6,289,896 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 125,769,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,381,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,962,525 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,706,018 shares during the same period.