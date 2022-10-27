Market Analysts see CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gaining to $76. Time to buy?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] closed the trading session at $80.04 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.75, while the highest price level was $81.53. The company report on October 25, 2022 that CoStar Group Third Quarter 2022 Revenue Increased 12% and Net New Bookings Grew 62% Year-over-Year. Apartments.com Climbs to Double-Digit Revenue Growth.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $557 million, an increase of 12% over revenue of $499 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $72 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 (which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, and other items as described below) was $118 million or $0.30 per diluted share, an increase of 19% compared to the third quarter of 2021. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $129 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.28 percent and weekly performance of 10.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, CSGP reached to a volume of 5821600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $83.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $70, while Truist kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSGP shares from 85 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 85.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.90.

CSGP stock trade performance evaluation

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.72. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 14.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.15 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.53, while it was recorded at 73.66 for the last single week of trading, and 65.90 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.24 and a Gross Margin at +77.78. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,620 million, or 96.00% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,217,382, which is approximately 1.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 20,166,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -2.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 30,804,693 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 25,249,174 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 326,506,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,560,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,498,054 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,600,633 shares during the same period.