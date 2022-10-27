Market Analysts see Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE: LFG] traded at a low on 10/26/22, posting a -0.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.78. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release.

Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea”) (NYSE: LFG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after the market closes. In light of its pending acquisition by bp, as announced on October 17, 2022, Archaea will not host a conference call to discuss third quarter results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3868219 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archaea Energy Inc. stands at 0.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.80%.

The market cap for LFG stock reached $3.09 billion, with 80.52 million shares outstanding and 76.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, LFG reached a trading volume of 3868219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFG shares is $29.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Archaea Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Archaea Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on LFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archaea Energy Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, LFG shares gained by 40.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.00 for Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.27, while it was recorded at 25.80 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Archaea Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61.

Archaea Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

There are presently around $2,045 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFG stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 7,366,527, which is approximately 95.238% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,832,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.15 million in LFG stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $149.4 million in LFG stock with ownership of nearly -11.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archaea Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE:LFG] by around 20,770,379 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 13,560,326 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 45,003,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,334,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,356,719 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,502,689 shares during the same period.