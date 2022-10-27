Loop Capital slashes price target on Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] – find out why.

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.43%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Results.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CYH stock dropped by -77.11%. The one-year Community Health Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.6. The average equity rating for CYH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $359.70 million, with 129.10 million shares outstanding and 125.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, CYH stock reached a trading volume of 4050404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

CYH Stock Performance Analysis:

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Community Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CYH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -5.75%.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $274 million, or 89.80% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,950,143, which is approximately 2.759% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,473,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.79 million in CYH stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $19.56 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly -19.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 26,834,597 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 14,214,356 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 78,294,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,343,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,047,655 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,148,654 shares during the same period.