Lilium N.V. [LILM] is -72.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] price surged by 11.83 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Lilium and SAUDIA announce plan to bring Electric Air Mobility to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s national airline to be the first airline in the MENA region to invest in sustainable air mobility with plans to purchase 100 all-electric Lilium Jets and support certification across the region.

A sum of 3510650 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. Lilium N.V. shares reached a high of $1.98 and dropped to a low of $1.74 until finishing in the latest session at $1.89.

The one-year LILM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.89. The average equity rating for LILM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $8.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Lilium N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

LILM Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.88. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1016, while it was recorded at 1.7000 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1561 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilium N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilium N.V. [LILM] shares currently have an operating margin of -616925.53 and a Gross Margin at -13702.13. Lilium N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -874544.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -246.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.73.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Lilium N.V. [LILM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66 million, or 12.70% of LILM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,827,689, which is approximately 3.13% of the company’s market cap and around 63.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,217,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.75 million in LILM stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $5.9 million in LILM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lilium N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ:LILM] by around 2,993,316 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,235,529 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 29,698,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,927,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,073,041 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 670,767 shares during the same period.