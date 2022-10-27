KBR Inc. [KBR] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $65

KBR Inc. [NYSE: KBR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.87%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that KBR Announces Strong Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Delivers Excellent Progress Toward 2025 Long-Term Targets.

Outstanding earnings delivering quarterly net income attributable to KBR of $74 million; $171 million adj. EBITDA1, 11% adj. EBITDA1 margins; diluted EPS of $0.49 and adj. EPS1 of $0.65.

Over the last 12 months, KBR stock rose by 7.71%. The one-year KBR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.16. The average equity rating for KBR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.30 billion, with 139.00 million shares outstanding and 137.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, KBR stock reached a trading volume of 3342036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KBR Inc. [KBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBR shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for KBR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for KBR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on KBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBR Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

KBR Stock Performance Analysis:

KBR Inc. [KBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, KBR shares gained by 6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for KBR Inc. [KBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.70, while it was recorded at 47.81 for the last single week of trading, and 48.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KBR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBR Inc. [KBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. KBR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30.

KBR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

KBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR Inc. go to 11.62%.

KBR Inc. [KBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,818 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,097,064, which is approximately -16.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,834,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.05 million in KBR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $552.49 million in KBR stock with ownership of nearly -11.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KBR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in KBR Inc. [NYSE:KBR] by around 13,178,828 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 14,440,840 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 118,932,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,552,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,865,703 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 642,443 shares during the same period.