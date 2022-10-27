Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Stock trading around $1.88 per share: What’s Next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] price surged by 9.30 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on October 25, 2022 that INOVIO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV, announced today that third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the market close on November 8, 2022. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A live and archived version of the audio presentation will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts.

A sum of 6401028 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.59M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.92 and dropped to a low of $1.72 until finishing in the latest session at $1.88.

The one-year INO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.24. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on INO stock. On December 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INO shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 206.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9834, while it was recorded at 1.7340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5989 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $213 million, or 46.30% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,195,674, which is approximately 38.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,925,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.46 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.14 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 18.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 25,579,562 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 3,964,057 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 83,926,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,470,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 277,722 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 800,796 shares during the same period.