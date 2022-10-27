Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] moved down -0.50: Why It’s Important

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] closed the trading session at $129.99 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.71, while the highest price level was $134.89. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Hilton Reports Third Quarter Results; Exceeds Expectations.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (“Hilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLT) today reported its third quarter 2022 results. Highlights include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.67 percent and weekly performance of 1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, HLT reached to a volume of 3590459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $144.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $155 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 139 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.88, while it was recorded at 129.81 for the last single week of trading, and 135.77 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 47.09%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,735 million, or 99.90% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,897,083, which is approximately 0.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,488,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in HLT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.8 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 2.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

348 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 20,170,789 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 23,095,116 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 223,947,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,213,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,788,787 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,890,468 shares during the same period.