Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] moved up 18.92: Why It’s Important

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] closed the trading session at $6.16 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.48, while the highest price level was $6.23. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Helix Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) reported a net loss1 of $18.8 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2022 compared to net losses of $29.7 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022 and $19.0 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2021. Helix reported adjusted EBITDA2 of $52.6 million for the third quarter 2022 compared to $16.8 million for the second quarter 2022 and $26.5 million for the third quarter 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Helix reported a net loss of $90.5 million, or $(0.60) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $35.6 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $71.9 million compared to $87.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The table below summarizes our results of operations:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.44 percent and weekly performance of 34.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 59.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, HLX reached to a volume of 9262474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $6.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $5.60, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on HLX stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HLX shares from 5.30 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 44.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

HLX stock trade performance evaluation

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.79. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 68.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.97 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.12 and a Gross Margin at +2.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $849 million, or 91.80% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,143,113, which is approximately 2.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,194,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.28 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $51.98 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly 9.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 16,400,494 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 16,686,104 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 104,798,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,885,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,610,503 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,646,946 shares during the same period.