Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain 10.90% so far this year. What now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] traded at a high on 10/26/22, posting a 12.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.80. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Harley-Davidson Delivers Strong Third Quarter Financial Results.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE: HOG) today reported third quarter results.

“Harley-Davidson delivered a strong third quarter with solid growth for both revenue and operating income, aligned to our Hardwire strategic initiatives,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “We are reaffirming our outlook for the year, and as we approach our 120th anniversary that we will be celebrating in our hometown Milwaukee and around the world, we are excited about the potential of Harley-Davidson, the most desirable motorcycle company in the world.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4824691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at 4.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for HOG stock reached $5.93 billion, with 147.21 million shares outstanding and 145.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 4824691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $44.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $36 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HOG stock performed recently?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.01. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.27 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.45, while it was recorded at 37.11 for the last single week of trading, and 37.10 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94 and a Gross Margin at +32.73. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Insider trade positions for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $5,352 million, or 93.00% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,997,139, which is approximately -2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $530.86 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $515.27 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 9,567,130 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 12,652,181 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 105,813,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,033,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,455,056 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,353,989 shares during the same period.