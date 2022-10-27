Goldman slashes price target on DoorDash Inc. [DASH] – find out why.

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $49.515 during the day while it closed the day at $47.23. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service in Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket Locations.

Innovative online grocery shopping feature offers customers in-store prices with delivery in as little as two hours fulfilled by DoorDash.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

DoorDash Inc. stock has also gained 3.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DASH stock has declined by -32.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.56% and lost -68.28% year-on date.

The market cap for DASH stock reached $18.36 billion, with 363.96 million shares outstanding and 355.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 3386696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $102.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 66.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.27, while it was recorded at 45.98 for the last single week of trading, and 79.74 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,411 million, or 87.80% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 32,260,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.23 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 3.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

272 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 42,913,770 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 28,938,916 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 212,102,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,955,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,936,888 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 9,129,017 shares during the same period.