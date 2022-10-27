For The Mosaic Company [MOS], Analyst sees a drop to $65. What next?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 Per Share.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2022.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends are subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

A sum of 3820625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.83M shares. The Mosaic Company shares reached a high of $54.46 and dropped to a low of $53.32 until finishing in the latest session at $53.34.

The one-year MOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.33. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $65.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.92, while it was recorded at 52.82 for the last single week of trading, and 54.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 8.89%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,918 million, or 90.50% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,699,307, which is approximately -2.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,993,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.31 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -15.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 32,205,628 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 43,502,680 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 222,725,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,434,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,987,221 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 9,823,289 shares during the same period.