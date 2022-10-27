For Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: LYLT] gained 39.60% or 0.33 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4399957 shares. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Loyalty Ventures Announces New AIR MILES® Reward Program Earning Opportunity With Pattison Food Group.

Collectors can earn Reward Miles on eligible purchases in-store at one of Pattison Food Group’s 8 grocery banners by linking any Canadian-issued Mastercard to their AIR MILES account.

It opened the trading session at $0.83, the shares rose to $1.23 and dropped to $0.8002, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYLT points out that the company has recorded -91.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -61.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 875.58K shares, LYLT reached to a volume of 4399957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYLT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Loyalty Ventures Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loyalty Ventures Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYLT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for LYLT stock

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.61. With this latest performance, LYLT shares dropped by -34.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6504, while it was recorded at 0.8679 for the last single week of trading, and 10.9814 for the last 200 days.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.05. Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07.

Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]

There are presently around $21 million, or 74.90% of LYLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYLT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,189,939, which is approximately 17.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,979,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in LYLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.12 million in LYLT stock with ownership of nearly -18.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loyalty Ventures Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:LYLT] by around 5,237,693 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 6,166,776 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 6,940,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,344,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYLT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,238,752 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,588,818 shares during the same period.