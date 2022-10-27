For GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.12 during the day while it closed the day at $1.11. The company report on October 26, 2022 that GeoVax to Host Third Quarter 2022 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on November 9, 2022.

Following the release, management will host a live conference call and webcast to provide a general business update and discuss financial results. Subsequent to management’s prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A period for analysts and others.

GeoVax Labs Inc. stock has also gained 31.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOVX stock has declined by -44.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.77% and lost -69.34% year-on date.

The market cap for GOVX stock reached $27.43 million, with 24.74 million shares outstanding and 24.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.96M shares, GOVX reached a trading volume of 21461463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

GOVX stock trade performance evaluation

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.33. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.70 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1971, while it was recorded at 0.8994 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4891 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4862.72. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4817.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.37.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.90% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,358,439, which is approximately 212.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 401,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in GOVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.29 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 1,551,626 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 60,552 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 825,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,437,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 453,186 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 44,019 shares during the same period.