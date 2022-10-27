ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX] Is Currently 180.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ESSA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: EPIX] surged by $3.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.10 during the day while it closed the day at $4.82. The company report on October 26, 2022 that ESSA Pharma Presents Preclinical Data for its First Generation Androgen Receptor N-Terminal Domain Degrader at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for its lead first generation androgen receptor (“AR”) ANITen bAsed Chimera (“ANITAC”™) N-terminal domain (“NTD”) degrader in a poster session at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain.

The preclinical data demonstrate that EPI-8207, an ANITAC, shows robust potency degrading AR, including AR splice variants and clinically relevant AR mutants that can potentially drive disease progression in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer (“CRPC”). In addition, EPI-8207 exhibits high potency in inhibiting AR-dependent transcription.

ESSA Pharma Inc. stock has also gained 141.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPIX stock has inclined by 66.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.90% and lost -66.06% year-on date.

The market cap for EPIX stock reached $222.93 million, with 44.06 million shares outstanding and 41.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 170.80K shares, EPIX reached a trading volume of 115425921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ESSA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ESSA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EPIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ESSA Pharma Inc. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 141.00. With this latest performance, EPIX shares gained by 170.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.80 for ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2100, while it was recorded at 2.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0800 for the last 200 days.

ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.41.

ESSA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 43.40 and a Current Ratio set at 43.40.

ESSA Pharma Inc. [EPIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $182 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPIX stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 5,009,714, which is approximately -0.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,168,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.09 million in EPIX stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $17.83 million in EPIX stock with ownership of nearly 0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ESSA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in ESSA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:EPIX] by around 3,666,663 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 3,737,495 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 30,369,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,773,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPIX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,689 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,554 shares during the same period.