Equity Residential [EQR] Stock trading around $63.84 per share: What’s Next?

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] loss -3.58% or -2.37 points to close at $63.84 with a heavy trading volume of 3778604 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Equity Residential Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Strong Performance Driven by Healthy Demand During the Primary Leasing Season.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and has posted a Q3 2022 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.

It opened the trading session at $65.23, the shares rose to $66.80 and dropped to $63.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQR points out that the company has recorded -25.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, EQR reached to a volume of 3778604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equity Residential [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $77.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $88 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $70, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on EQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 51.69.

Trading performance analysis for EQR stock

Equity Residential [EQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, EQR shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.14, while it was recorded at 64.40 for the last single week of trading, and 78.69 for the last 200 days.

Equity Residential [EQR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.53. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.43.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equity Residential [EQR]

There are presently around $22,082 million, or 94.10% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,221,471, which is approximately -0.825% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,852,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in EQR stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.93 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 14,652,825 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 14,737,137 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 316,512,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,902,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,747,607 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,399,470 shares during the same period.