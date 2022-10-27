Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Is Currently 2.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] gained 2.05% or 0.36 points to close at $17.88 with a heavy trading volume of 3812534 shares. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Enovix to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022.

Enovix will issue a press release shortly after 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, announcing that it has posted its Letter to Shareholders with financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at https://ir.enovix.com.

It opened the trading session at $17.575, the shares rose to $18.8499 and dropped to $17.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENVX points out that the company has recorded 93.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -146.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, ENVX reached to a volume of 3812534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $38.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $100, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 531.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

Trading performance analysis for ENVX stock

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.49. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.81, while it was recorded at 16.72 for the last single week of trading, and 14.64 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98.

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.70 and a Current Ratio set at 22.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enovix Corporation [ENVX]

There are presently around $1,737 million, or 59.40% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 17,583,258, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,724,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.27 million in ENVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $180.97 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 230.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 25,413,672 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 10,640,773 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 61,077,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,131,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,598,884 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 7,003,928 shares during the same period.