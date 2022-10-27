E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] is -51.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] traded at a high on 10/26/22, posting a 1.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.46. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Uber Freight Expands Partnership with e2open to Provide Real-time Transportation Rate and Capacity Options.

Clients can optimize transportation spend while managing logistics constraints, leveraging carrier network and insights.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces that it has expanded its partnership with Uber Freight to provide a real-time rating solution within e2open’s Transportation Management System (TMS) application.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3040146 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at 4.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.01%.

The market cap for ETWO stock reached $1.63 billion, with 302.25 million shares outstanding and 237.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 3040146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.06. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.45 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 5.22 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 34.01%.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $1,804 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 49,831,006, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.24 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $171.14 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 13,034,251 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 15,286,261 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 302,026,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,346,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,871,728 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 8,759,897 shares during the same period.