DISH Network Corporation [DISH] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $36

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.635 during the day while it closed the day at $15.09. The company report on October 1, 2022 that The Walt Disney Company Forces Channel Blackout for Millions of DISH TV and SLING TV Customers.

Disney initiates channel blackout, holds viewers hostage for negotiation leverage.

DISH Network Corporation stock has also gained 9.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DISH stock has declined by -16.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.62% and lost -53.48% year-on date.

The market cap for DISH stock reached $7.91 billion, with 530.09 million shares outstanding and 250.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, DISH reached a trading volume of 3470257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $36.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $25 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DISH stock trade performance evaluation

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.75. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.97, while it was recorded at 14.43 for the last single week of trading, and 23.25 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.55.

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,690 million, or 84.60% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,723,546, which is approximately 3.6% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,795,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.43 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $273.34 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 1.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 21,919,898 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 21,980,286 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 200,620,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,520,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,584,622 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 9,959,626 shares during the same period.