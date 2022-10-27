Deutsche Bank lifts 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Decent Adds One Medical, Doubling its Direct Primary Care Network for Texas Small Businesses.

Decent, Inc., an Austin-based PEO providing small businesses affordable benefits, payroll, and human resource solutions, has doubled its network of direct primary care providers through a new partnership with One Medical. It means Decent members can now enroll in health plans that feature unlimited visits at One Medical’s Texas offices at no cost to them* – while saving more than 35 percent on their health insurance costs.

Direct primary care, or DPC, is a membership model of primary care that removes the need for claims and other administrative work tied to traditional health insurance’s fee-for-service structure. DPC is the cornerstone of Decent’s innovative approach to fixing healthcare for their small business clients.

A sum of 3183719 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.05M shares. 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $17.10 and dropped to a low of $17.05 until finishing in the latest session at $17.06.

The one-year ONEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.78. The average equity rating for ONEM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $17.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

ONEM Stock Performance Analysis:

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.16, while it was recorded at 17.08 for the last single week of trading, and 12.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1Life Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,685 million, or 82.00% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,986,234, which is approximately -3.887% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,154,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.59 million in ONEM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $253.28 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 33.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 19,894,465 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 14,816,726 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 122,673,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,384,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,522,823 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 9,427,697 shares during the same period.