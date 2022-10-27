Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Is Currently 5.69 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.33%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Denison Announces Significant Regulatory Milestone for Wheeler River with Submission of Environmental Impact Statement.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce a significant regulatory milestone for the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River”) with the submission of the draft Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (“MOE”) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”). The EIS submission outlines the Company’s assessment of the potential effects, including applicable mitigation measures, of the proposed in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium mine and processing plant (the “Project”) planned for Wheeler River, and reflects several years of baseline environmental data collection, technical assessments, plus extensive engagement and consultation with Indigenous and non-Indigenous interested parties. View PDF version.

David Cates, Denison’s President & CEO, commented, “Canada is an environmentally conscious nation with rigorous federal and provincial environmental protection regimes. Through the process of assessing potential environmental impacts, it became apparent that our Project has the potential to achieve a superior standard of environmental sustainability. Our assessments indicate that the Project has fewer residual effects remaining after mitigation when compared to conventional open pit or underground uranium mining and milling operations. We are proud of the outcomes outlined in the EIS and the role that Denison is playing in re-shaping the uranium mining industry in Saskatchewan.”.

Over the last 12 months, DNN stock dropped by -30.11%. The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 817.93 million shares outstanding and 810.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, DNN stock reached a trading volume of 5144886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2312, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2770 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denison Mines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.