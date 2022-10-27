Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] moved down -16.85: Why It’s Important

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] slipped around -14.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $70.69 at the close of the session, down -16.85%. The company report on October 24, 2022 that CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Crown Holdings Inc. stock is now -36.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCK Stock saw the intraday high of $77.45 and lowest of $66.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 130.42, which means current price is +7.11% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, CCK reached a trading volume of 9597640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $116.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $150 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $140, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CCK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 323.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CCK stock performed recently?

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, CCK shares dropped by -13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.55 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.03, while it was recorded at 81.05 for the last single week of trading, and 103.89 for the last 200 days.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.89 and a Gross Margin at +15.98. Crown Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.32.

Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 10.33%.

Insider trade positions for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]

There are presently around $7,936 million, or 98.20% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,581,703, which is approximately -1.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,396,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.19 million in CCK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $440.55 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly 19.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 10,676,258 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 11,868,137 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 89,718,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,262,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,366,514 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,082,651 shares during the same period.