Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH] gain 2.77% so far this year. What now?

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: CPUH] gained 0.10% or 0.01 points to close at $10.00 with a heavy trading volume of 11543111 shares.

It opened the trading session at $9.99, the shares rose to $10.01 and dropped to $9.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPUH points out that the company has recorded 2.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 332.50K shares, CPUH reached to a volume of 11543111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CPUH stock

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CPUH shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPUH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.77 for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [CPUH]

45 institutional holders increased their position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:CPUH] by around 11,302,008 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 11,411,752 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 51,001,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,715,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPUH stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,593,676 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,418,233 shares during the same period.