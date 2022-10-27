Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] Revenue clocked in at $856.70 million, down -4.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] gained 1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $6.97 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) today announces that it will hold its Third Quarter 2022 earnings conference call on:.

Friday, October 28, 202211:00 AM (Eastern Time)10:00 AM (Peru Time).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. represents 253.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.43 billion with the latest information. BVN stock price has been found in the range of $6.89 to $7.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, BVN reached a trading volume of 3312195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $9.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for BVN stock

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, BVN shares gained by 18.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

There are presently around $895 million, or 63.10% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,765,448, which is approximately 1.288% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 15,540,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.32 million in BVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $103.65 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly 9.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 9,385,450 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 16,575,701 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 102,385,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,347,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,418,698 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 689,425 shares during the same period.