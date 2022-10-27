CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Revenue clocked in at $8.86 billion, up 21.65% YTD: What’s Next?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] closed the trading session at $13.43 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.96, while the highest price level was $13.73. The company report on October 13, 2022 that CommScope to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in network connectivity, plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. Eastern conference call in which management will discuss the results.

The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link on the Events and Presentations page of CommScope’s Investor Relations website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.65 percent and weekly performance of 8.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 118.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 50.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, COMM reached to a volume of 3698096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $9 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COMM shares from 18 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

COMM stock trade performance evaluation

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 40.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.70 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.28, while it was recorded at 12.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 23.90%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,557 million, or 94.00% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,843,057, which is approximately 6.816% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 20,323,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.94 million in COMM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $210.76 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 10.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 28,166,838 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 29,543,916 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 132,668,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,378,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,403,838 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,990,452 shares during the same period.