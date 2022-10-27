Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Is Currently 3.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] closed the trading session at $7.12 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.795, while the highest price level was $7.42. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 8, 2022 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.800.458.4121 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.646.828.8193. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, December 8, 2022 by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 3761917.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.15 percent and weekly performance of 11.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 4160432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $13.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 54.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

CLNE stock trade performance evaluation

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.60. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 32.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.25, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.33 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $719 million, or 46.60% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with ownership of 16,027,484, which is approximately -2.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,100,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.39 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $90.4 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 19.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 10,977,978 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 5,903,541 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 84,096,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,977,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,512,612 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,847,608 shares during the same period.