Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is -19.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] gained 2.88% on the last trading session, reaching $24.69 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its third quarter 2022 results. Net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust for the third quarter was $103.2 million. Third quarter EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per basic share were $0.60, $0.71 and $0.62 respectively.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, “BXMT once again delivered remarkable results despite a volatile backdrop – achieving substantial earnings growth, consistent credit performance, book value stability, and a well-covered dividend. With record liquidity and a fortified balance sheet, we are strategically positioned to navigate the period ahead and continue generating attractive current income for our shareholders.”.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. represents 170.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.19 billion with the latest information. BXMT stock price has been found in the range of $24.19 to $25.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, BXMT reached a trading volume of 3695062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $30.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 1747.33.

Trading performance analysis for BXMT stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.49. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.54, while it was recorded at 23.37 for the last single week of trading, and 29.53 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +89.18 and a Gross Margin at +89.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

There are presently around $2,359 million, or 57.00% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,381,891, which is approximately 2.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,897,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.12 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $163.71 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 4,984,700 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 4,789,365 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 85,767,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,541,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 852,998 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,888,293 shares during the same period.