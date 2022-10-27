BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell -51.55% so far this year. What now?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.53 at the close of the session, down -0.88%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that BlackBerry Launches Cyber Threat Intelligence Service to Strengthen Cyber Defenses.

New service from BlackBerry’s Threat Research and Intelligence Team reduces unknowns to enhance detection and response.

Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced the release of its new Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) offering, a professional threat intelligence service to help customers prevent, detect, and effectively respond to cyberattacks.

BlackBerry Limited stock is now -51.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BB Stock saw the intraday high of $4.61 and lowest of $4.455 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.39, which means current price is +14.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 4137111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $1,002 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 37,936,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.85 million in BB stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $102.68 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 73.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 23,228,757 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 18,958,922 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 179,012,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,200,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,593,666 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,989,754 shares during the same period.