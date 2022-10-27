Berenberg slashes price target on Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] – find out why.

Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE: CZOO] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.37 at the close of the session, up 9.41%. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Cazoo Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005022/en/.

Cazoo Group Ltd stock is now -93.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CZOO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.38 and lowest of $0.323 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.13, which means current price is +28.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, CZOO reached a trading volume of 4632051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZOO shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZOO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Cazoo Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Cazoo Group Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZOO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cazoo Group Ltd is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has CZOO stock performed recently?

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.50. With this latest performance, CZOO shares dropped by -29.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5248, while it was recorded at 0.3276 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7822 for the last 200 days.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.53 and a Gross Margin at -4.02. Cazoo Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.65.

Insider trade positions for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]

There are presently around $108 million, or 41.40% of CZOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZOO stocks are: D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. with ownership of 36,826,525, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.91% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 34,426,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.6 million in CZOO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $11.19 million in CZOO stock with ownership of nearly 11.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cazoo Group Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE:CZOO] by around 49,496,179 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 40,336,737 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 206,582,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,415,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZOO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,054,865 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 11,630,322 shares during the same period.