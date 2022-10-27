Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] is -50.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] surged by $2.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $35.14 during the day while it closed the day at $34.70. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Cue the Holiday Cheer — Bath & Body Works’ Christmas Is Here!.

Making joy happen for customers this season with more than 400 limited-edition products and the best gifts from $5 and up!.

Bath & Body Works Inc. stock has also gained 2.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBWI stock has inclined by 1.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.42% and lost -50.28% year-on date.

The market cap for BBWI stock reached $7.69 billion, with 230.00 million shares outstanding and 222.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 4567443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BBWI stock trade performance evaluation

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.27, while it was recorded at 33.30 for the last single week of trading, and 42.71 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 14.57%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,824 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,452,119, which is approximately -5.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $771.09 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $651.23 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 30,161,690 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 38,945,260 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 156,381,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,488,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,693,129 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,692,085 shares during the same period.