Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] is -81.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ: ARBK] gained 22.87% or 0.43 points to close at $2.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3909264 shares. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Argo Blockchain PLC Announces September Operational Update.

September 2022 Operational Update.

Argo Blockchain plc, (“Argo” or “the Company”) a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for September 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.05, the shares rose to $2.87 and dropped to $2.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARBK points out that the company has recorded -69.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -68.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 131.68K shares, ARBK reached to a volume of 3909264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARBK shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Argo Blockchain plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Argo Blockchain plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ARBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Argo Blockchain plc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for ARBK stock

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.07. With this latest performance, ARBK shares dropped by -41.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.7600, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4800 for the last 200 days.

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.99 and a Gross Margin at +69.59. Argo Blockchain plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.46.

Return on Total Capital for ARBK is now 29.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.79. Additionally, ARBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] managed to generate an average of $788,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

An analysis of insider ownership at Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.99% of ARBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARBK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 392,644, which is approximately 7.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 101,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in ARBK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in ARBK stock with ownership of nearly -28.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ:ARBK] by around 190,252 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 224,050 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 464,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 879,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARBK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,041 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 144,115 shares during the same period.