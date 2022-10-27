Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Stock trading around $141.38 per share: What’s Next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] price plunged by -3.41 percent to reach at -$4.99. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com, or by telephone as follows:.

A sum of 6724870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.45M shares. Analog Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $145.65 and dropped to a low of $140.54 until finishing in the latest session at $141.38.

The one-year ADI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.76. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $187.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 220 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.38, while it was recorded at 144.19 for the last single week of trading, and 157.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.68%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,772 million, or 88.40% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,739,493, which is approximately 1.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,189,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.68 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.46 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -7.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 622 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 26,229,170 shares. Additionally, 625 investors decreased positions by around 29,872,233 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 387,893,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,995,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,470,373 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,392,233 shares during the same period.