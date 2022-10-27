American International Group Inc. [AIG] Revenue clocked in at $57.17 billion, down -4.64% YTD: What’s Next?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.79%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that AIG to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022 and Host Conference Call on November 2, 2022.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the third quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

Over the last 12 months, AIG stock dropped by -8.46%. The one-year American International Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.26. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.15 billion, with 790.90 million shares outstanding and 758.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, AIG stock reached a trading volume of 3377045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $64.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.11.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.13 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.36, while it was recorded at 53.59 for the last single week of trading, and 56.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 9.95%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,586 million, or 92.70% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,983,821, which is approximately -1.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,039,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.31 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -40.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 45,416,090 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 71,845,959 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 575,957,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,219,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,575,998 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,879,165 shares during the same period.