Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $2.75

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALPP] traded at a high on 10/26/22, posting a 10.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, Enters a 4-Year Supplier Agreement with U.S Government Contractor, All American Contracting Solutions, Inc. for 225 of Vayu’s G1 UAV’s and 250 KnuckleBuster Tactical UAVs Worth in Excess of $100 Million.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses announced that its subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation (Vayu), and U.S. Government contractor, All American Contracting, Inc., have entered into a Supplier Agreement for Vayu’s UAVs to be supplied to Africa for assistance in counter terrorism activities. Vayu intends to deliver five G1’s per month, and allotments of KnuckleBuster tactical drones beginning Q1 2023. Additionally, Vayu will be aiding with the training of flight operations and aircraft maintenance. These 225 G1’s and 250 KnuckleBusters, will be configured with varying cameras and attachments at an additional premium, valuing the multi-year contract at $25M+ annually.

Vayu’s sister company, Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA), will be assembling/constructing the KnuckleBuster Drones from their facility in Silicon Valley, CA. QCA’s ITAR and AS91000-D certifications, meet stringent aerospace and military specifications, making Vayu Aerospace and QCA a trusted resource for government agencies seeking American designed and built drone technologies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5933191 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stands at 13.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.25%.

The market cap for ALPP stock reached $117.99 million, with 183.20 million shares outstanding and 153.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.59K shares, ALPP reached a trading volume of 5933191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALPP shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has ALPP stock performed recently?

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, ALPP shares gained by 13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6508, while it was recorded at 0.5863 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9478 for the last 200 days.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.94 and a Gross Margin at +14.91. Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.33.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]

There are presently around $8 million, or 7.10% of ALPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,678,860, which is approximately 0.179% of the company’s market cap and around 2.26% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,552,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 million in ALPP stocks shares; and CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, currently with $0.56 million in ALPP stock with ownership of nearly -0.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALPP] by around 272,956 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 827,142 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 11,591,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,692,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALPP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,726 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 475,700 shares during the same period.