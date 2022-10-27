Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell -15.68% so far this year. What now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] gained 4.16% or 1.79 points to close at $44.81 with a heavy trading volume of 3438865 shares. The company report on October 26, 2022 that AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS – SOLID PRODUCTION AND COST PERFORMANCE; GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2022; COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION DECLARED AT AMARUQ UNDERGROUND; CONTINUED PROGRESS AT KEY DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION PROJECTS.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX).

It opened the trading session at $43.76, the shares rose to $45.30 and dropped to $43.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEM points out that the company has recorded -18.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, AEM reached to a volume of 3438865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 406.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.92. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.38, while it was recorded at 42.84 for the last single week of trading, and 50.03 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -8.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $11,940 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,098,838, which is approximately -3.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,466,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $782.68 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $694.14 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

260 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 27,608,427 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 18,561,027 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 220,279,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,448,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,084,837 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,166,407 shares during the same period.