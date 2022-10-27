Aegon N.V. [AEG] Stock trading around $4.32 per share: What’s Next?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.415 during the day while it closed the day at $4.32. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Aegon completes sale of 50% stake in joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco.

The Hague, October 14, 2022 – Aegon announced today that it has successfully completed the divestment of its 50% stake in the Spanish insurance joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco. As announced on May 23, 2022, the sale follows the change of control in Liberbank after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021. Aegon Spain intends to upstream the net proceeds of the transaction to Aegon Group.

Aegon N.V. stock has also gained 4.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEG stock has inclined by 0.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.56% and lost -12.55% year-on date.

The market cap for AEG stock reached $9.08 billion, with 2.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 3306128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $4.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.89.

AEG stock trade performance evaluation

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.11. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of $74,132 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aegon N.V. [AEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $898 million, or 10.00% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 127,736,992, which is approximately 0.874% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,690,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.7 million in AEG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $28.5 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly 337.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 12,592,855 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 4,877,306 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 190,406,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,876,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,740,241 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 552,720 shares during the same period.