ADT Inc. [ADT] Is Currently 1.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] traded at a high on 10/26/22, posting a 1.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.59. The company report on October 26, 2022 that ADT Inc. Announces Final Results of its Tender Offer.

Based on the final count by the depositary for the tender offer, 732,113,312 shares of common stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn and no shares of Class B common stock were converted and tendered.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4195300 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ADT Inc. stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for ADT stock reached $7.61 billion, with 902.99 million shares outstanding and 786.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 4195300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADT Inc. [ADT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADT stock. On March 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADT shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has ADT stock performed recently?

ADT Inc. [ADT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.33 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 8.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.34. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06.

ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for ADT Inc. [ADT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 3.50%.

Insider trade positions for ADT Inc. [ADT]

There are presently around $6,711 million, or 91.30% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 608,927,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MGG INVESTMENT GROUP LP, holding 25,479,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.87 million in ADT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $175.14 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly 9.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 19,120,693 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 11,926,853 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 750,253,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,301,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,801,992 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,776,871 shares during the same period.