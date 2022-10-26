Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] is -39.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: XRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.47%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Xerox Releases Third-Quarter Results.

Improved revenue trajectory driven by resilience in demand amid a challenging macro environment.

Over the last 12 months, XRX stock dropped by -33.52%. The one-year Xerox Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.18. The average equity rating for XRX stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.02 billion, with 155.17 million shares outstanding and 145.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, XRX stock reached a trading volume of 10968566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $14.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

XRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.44 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.73, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 17.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xerox Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.96 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.25.

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

XRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to 6.03%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,789 million, or 85.80% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,245,314, which is approximately 6.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,244,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.79 million in XRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $166.93 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:XRX] by around 15,363,997 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 12,638,924 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 102,795,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,798,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,939,895 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,307,274 shares during the same period.