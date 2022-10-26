why Flex Ltd. [FLEX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.00

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] jumped around 0.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.58 at the close of the session, up 1.42%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Two Flex factories receive Manufacturing Excellence Awards for lean innovation by the Association of Manufacturing Excellence.

Flex sites in Tczew, Poland and Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia demonstrated continuous improvement culture and lean systems implementation to achieve manufacturing and operational excellence. .

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that two of its sites, Tczew, Poland and Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Malaysia, received Manufacturing Excellence Awards by the Association of Manufacturing Excellence (AME). The Manufacturing Excellence Award recognizes organizations who have implemented a lean systems model for manufacturing excellence. As the only manufacturing company receiving the award at this year’s annual AME conference in Dallas, Texas, the Flex sites demonstrated a culture of continuous improvement and lean innovation across the enterprise. The award focuses on organizational improvement, management systems, people centric leadership, safety, extended value stream management, and performance.

Flex Ltd. stock is now 1.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLEX Stock saw the intraday high of $18.99 and lowest of $18.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.62, which means current price is +36.32% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 5435647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 17.94 for the last single week of trading, and 16.82 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.30%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $8,145 million, or 99.50% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,204,896, which is approximately -0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 35,982,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $668.55 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $485.52 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 14.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 30,513,387 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 30,042,882 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 377,825,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,381,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,851,129 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,456,229 shares during the same period.