why Centene Corporation [CNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $102.37

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.32% ,amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.03%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Express Scripts Announces Strategic Partnership with Centene to Unlock Greater Prescription Drug Savings.

Express Scripts to manage pharmacy benefits for approximately 20 million Centene members.

Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefits management business of Cigna Corporation’s (NYSE: CI) Evernorth, announced a new strategic collaboration with Centene (NYSE: CNC) to make prescription medications more accessible and affordable for customers.

Over the last 12 months, CNC stock rose by 23.04%. The one-year Centene Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.31. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.00 billion, with 583.64 million shares outstanding and 568.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, CNC stock reached a trading volume of 8297133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $102.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $103 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNC shares from 82 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.14, while it was recorded at 76.63 for the last single week of trading, and 84.31 for the last 200 days.

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 12.48%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,624 million, or 97.90% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,334,084, which is approximately 2.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 47,534,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.55 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

400 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 25,542,078 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 24,322,023 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 495,683,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 545,548,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,351,458 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,358,015 shares during the same period.