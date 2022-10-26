Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Weber Inc. [WEBR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Weber Inc. [NYSE: WEBR] price surged by 30.42 percent to reach at $1.53. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Weber Receives Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal From BDT Capital Partners.

Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) (the “Company”), the global leader in outdoor cooking products, innovation, and technology, announced today that it has received a non-binding proposal from BDT Capital Partners LLC, on behalf of its affiliates BDT Capital Partners Fund I, L.P., BDT Capital Partners Fund 3, L.P., and their respective affiliated funds (collectively, “BDT”), to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding shares of Class A common stock that it does not already own for $6.25 in cash per share.

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) previously formed a special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) to evaluate and consider any potential or actual transaction proposal from BDT and any other alternative proposals or other strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company.

A sum of 12335947 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Weber Inc. shares reached a high of $7.28 and dropped to a low of $6.41 until finishing in the latest session at $6.56.

The one-year WEBR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -59.22. The average equity rating for WEBR stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Weber Inc. [WEBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEBR shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Weber Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Weber Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while UBS kept a Sell rating on WEBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weber Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06.

WEBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Weber Inc. [WEBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.44. With this latest performance, WEBR shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Weber Inc. [WEBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weber Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weber Inc. [WEBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.10. Weber Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.34.

Weber Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

WEBR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weber Inc. go to 10.80%.

Weber Inc. [WEBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $250 million, or 71.20% of WEBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEBR stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 25,557,718, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,530,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.6 million in WEBR stocks shares; and BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, currently with $16.4 million in WEBR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weber Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Weber Inc. [NYSE:WEBR] by around 2,875,896 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 944,502 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 34,292,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,112,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEBR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 491,238 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 269,552 shares during the same period.