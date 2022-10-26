Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Fortive Corporation [FTV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] closed the trading session at $63.91 on 10/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.65, while the highest price level was $64.01. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Fortive Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com, under “Events/Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.23 percent and weekly performance of 3.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, FTV reached to a volume of 4731889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $72.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 25.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FTV stock trade performance evaluation

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, FTV shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.79, while it was recorded at 61.67 for the last single week of trading, and 61.74 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +57.28. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78.

Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 9.80%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,526 million, or 96.60% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,725,663, which is approximately 48.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,270,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly -2.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 29,282,534 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 33,868,062 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 273,671,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,821,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,502,810 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,283,671 shares during the same period.