Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] plunged by -$8.9 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $160.74 during the day while it closed the day at $151.32. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Cadence Digital and Custom/Analog Design Flows Achieve Certification for TSMC’s Latest N4P and N3E Processes.

Highlights:.

Companies collaborate to advance mobile, automotive, AI and hyperscale computing design innovation.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock has also loss -2.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDNS stock has declined by -14.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.15% and lost -18.80% year-on date.

The market cap for CDNS stock reached $40.06 billion, with 273.87 million shares outstanding and 272.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, CDNS reached a trading volume of 5076018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNS shares is $192.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CDNS stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CDNS shares from 160 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Design Systems Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDNS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CDNS stock trade performance evaluation

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, CDNS shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.12 for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.53, while it was recorded at 155.33 for the last single week of trading, and 158.39 for the last 200 days.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.04 and a Gross Margin at +89.07. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. go to 18.10%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,159 million, or 88.60% of CDNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDNS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,798,774, which is approximately -1.88% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,934,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in CDNS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.86 billion in CDNS stock with ownership of nearly -3.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cadence Design Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS] by around 11,233,716 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 11,979,268 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 209,132,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,345,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDNS stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,398,339 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,194,264 shares during the same period.