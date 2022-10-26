Wall Street Analyst Initiated Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] gained 2.08% or 1.86 points to close at $91.14 with a heavy trading volume of 4167717 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that ADM Reports Third Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.83, $1.86 on an Adjusted Basis.

Net earnings and adjusted earnings of about $1.0 billion.

It opened the trading session at $90.23, the shares rose to $91.66 and dropped to $88.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADM points out that the company has recorded 0.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 4167717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $98.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $80 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 62.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.60, while it was recorded at 89.36 for the last single week of trading, and 83.25 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 9.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $40,510 million, or 81.10% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,444,044, which is approximately 2.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.99 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 4.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 27,696,739 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 33,359,723 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 383,427,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,483,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,832,595 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,287,307 shares during the same period.