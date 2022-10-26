Wall Street Analyst Downgrade DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. What else is Wall St. saying

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] price plunged by -8.26 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on August 15, 2022 that DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A sum of 4044399 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 976.77K shares. DouYu International Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $1.14 and dropped to a low of $0.91 until finishing in the latest session at $1.00.

The one-year DOYU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.37. The average equity rating for DOYU stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $1.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2021, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Hold rating on DOYU stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DOYU shares from 13 to 16.06.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

DOYU Stock Performance Analysis:

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, DOYU shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2256, while it was recorded at 1.0540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5904 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DouYu International Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.95 and a Gross Margin at +11.89. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.83.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

DOYU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] Insider Position Details

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 6,165,389 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 13,148,446 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 42,055,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,369,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,837,322 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,791,412 shares during the same period.