Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $147

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.73%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Valero Energy Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $2.8 billion, or $7.19 per share.

Reported adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $2.8 billion, or $7.14 per share.

Over the last 12 months, VLO stock rose by 53.34%. The one-year Valero Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.97. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.66 billion, with 404.00 million shares outstanding and 391.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, VLO stock reached a trading volume of 4393842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $136.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 29.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.41, while it was recorded at 126.43 for the last single week of trading, and 106.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,465 million, or 82.20% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,191,671, which is approximately -12.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,812,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.72 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 2.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 604 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 36,804,005 shares. Additionally, 527 investors decreased positions by around 38,091,985 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 244,230,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,126,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,025,954 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,252,819 shares during the same period.