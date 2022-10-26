Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Is Currently 5.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.14%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 (ended September 30, 2022) results on Nov. 3, 2022, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

Over the last 12 months, UAA stock dropped by -65.33%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.65. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.00 billion, with 458.42 million shares outstanding and 384.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, UAA stock reached a trading volume of 11329259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $11.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 12.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 5.86%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,154 million, or 85.50% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,389,362, which is approximately 44.907% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,023,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.89 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $102.55 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -23.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 45,166,848 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 54,018,928 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 61,819,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,005,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,942,232 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 19,335,152 shares during the same period.