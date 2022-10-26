UBS lifts Ball Corporation [BALL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BALL] traded at a low on 10/25/22, posting a -1.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.42. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Ball Corporation Expands the Portfolio of its Infinitely Recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup® with the Announcement of Two New, Smaller Sizes.

In response to growing demand for sustainable beverage cup options, Ball adds 9-ounce and 12-ounce aluminum cup sizes to its existing 16-ounce, 20-ounce and 24-ounce cup offerings.

Today Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), a leading global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging as well as aerospace and other technologies, announced the availability of two new sizes of its infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup®, therefore broadening the opportunity for venues, concessionaires and more to offer consumers a full portfolio of sustainable cup options. The Ball Aluminum Cup® that is available for food service customers is now composed of 90% recycled content, making it the cup with the highest recycled content rate of any beverage packaging in its category.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4298413 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ball Corporation stands at 3.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.46%.

The market cap for BALL stock reached $15.01 billion, with 317.01 million shares outstanding and 311.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, BALL reached a trading volume of 4298413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ball Corporation [BALL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $58.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $80 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $65, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BALL stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BALL shares from 80 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

How has BALL stock performed recently?

Ball Corporation [BALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, BALL shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.07 for Ball Corporation [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.87, while it was recorded at 48.89 for the last single week of trading, and 73.30 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.84 and a Gross Margin at +14.59. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63.

Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Ball Corporation [BALL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 7.01%.

Insider trade positions for Ball Corporation [BALL]

There are presently around $12,904 million, or 91.90% of BALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,484,190, which is approximately 0.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,295,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in BALL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in BALL stock with ownership of nearly -0.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BALL] by around 19,825,927 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 19,847,819 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 226,834,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,508,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BALL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,699,148 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,164,928 shares during the same period.