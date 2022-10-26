Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell -70.91% so far this year. What now?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] jumped around 2.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $76.61 at the close of the session, up 3.51%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Twilio to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Hold a Virtual Investor Day on November 3, 2022.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its third quarter 2022 results will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close.

In addition, the company announced that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, November 3 from 1:30 p.m. (PT) to 5:00 p.m. (PT) during day two of Twilio SIGNAL 2022. Jeff Lawson, co-founder and CEO, Eyal Manor, CPO, Elena Donio, President of Revenue, and Khozema Shipchandler, COO, will be participating in the event. Twilio’s Investor Day will be webcast live on Thursday, November 3, 2022, starting at 1:30 p.m. (PT) and will include a Q&A session to address investor questions regarding third quarter results and the Investor Day presentation.

Twilio Inc. stock is now -70.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWLO Stock saw the intraday high of $76.77 and lowest of $74.125 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 363.80, which means current price is +23.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 4996850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $122.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 200 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 4.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.54.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.48, while it was recorded at 73.14 for the last single week of trading, and 116.76 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $11,269 million, or 85.10% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,895,596, which is approximately 21.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,297,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788.88 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $717.82 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

397 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 25,235,556 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 20,208,066 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 101,647,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,091,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,996,904 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 3,755,162 shares during the same period.